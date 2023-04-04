People are also reading…
With lower cattle numbers, unless something happens that is not known at this time, June and August should see a strong increase in prices, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
The “supply bull” keeps on chugging – emboldened by more friendly production numbers. The 2nd quarter beef production is to be down 6.2% from last year and 210 million pounds from the 1st quarter – when beef production normally increases into the 2nd quarter. However, despite the positive fundamentals, the market occasionally slips into “overbought mode” and needs to correct – which it has done the last 2 days, according William D. Moore of AgMaster.