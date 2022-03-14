Cattle prices rebound over weekend

Cattle prices saw some recovery to end last week, supported by some value buying and position squaring going into the weekend, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. There was moderate to active fed cattle cash trade in the North at mainly $138 to $140 live, and $218 to $222 dressed. That is mostly $2 to $3 softer compared to the previous week. Light trade developed in the South at $138 live, which was $2 softer than the previous week. The Choice cutout moved $0.45 lower this week, while Select decreased by $0.42/cwt.
April hogs closed sharply higher on Friday, above Thursday's high and near the upper end of last week's range, as talk of a seasonal decline in the slaughter pace into the spring lent support, according to The Hightower Report. There was also talk of the short-term oversold condition of the market, with the possibility that the market had already priced-in an expected decline in consumer demand that would result from higher food and energy costs.