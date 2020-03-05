Another downturn in the stock market applied continued pressure to fed cattle prices, says Stewart-Peterson. “With beef values already on the defensive lately due to a pull-back in consumer confidence, additional volatility is not bullish for cattle,” they said. Increased market weights and slaughter numbers are also bearish.
Decent export news stabilized lean hog prices, but did little to result in any further price bounce. The Hightower Report says export sales were down significantly from a week ago, but are still well above the four-week average.