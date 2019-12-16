Friday’s “huge move” came on broad-based buying in the agricultural sector, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, in response to the U.S./China trade agreement. “The lack of follow through to start the week is a little concerning,” he said, noting that seasonal prices may be playing a factor, especially in cattle.
A higher opening led to a new four-week high for the April hog contract today, The Hightower Report said. “U.S. pork is likely the top of the China shopping list after the tariff war has ended,” they said, as China is expected to be active soon.