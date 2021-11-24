Cattle processing ‘making a dent’ in supply

The processing of cattle in the nation was making a dent in the available supply of fed cattle at the fringes, according to The Cattle Report. Small locker plants that slaughter a few head a week were processing a few each day. Mexican beef plants were pulling on cattle from south Texas. Canadians were shipping less fed cattle across the border to U.S. plants and U.S. plants ramped up last week’s slaughter to 677,000 head — the largest volume of the year.
USDA’s Economic Research Service reported that U.S. pork exports in September were 510 million pounds, down 6.3% from a year ago. Pork exports in 2021 are expected to be 7.2 billion pounds, down 1.2% from 2020.