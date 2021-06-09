 Skip to main content
Cattle production 'heavy,' hogs searching for a top

Cattle production 'heavy,' hogs searching for a top

As slaughter recovers from the cyberattack at JBS just over a week ago, “the market is still heavy with slaughter-ready animals,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Live cattle typically put in a bottom during the June window, and may be poised for that type of performance.”

After mixed-to-higher trade on Tuesday, much of the weakness in lean hogs is in the summer months, Total Farm Marketing said. “The overall technical picture stays friendly, and the strong close in June hogs opens the door for additional buying strength today, as the friendly fundamentals keep the market looking for a top.”

