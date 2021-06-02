Cattle rallies as pipeline shows signs of life

"News that JBS employees were scheduled to return back to work today helped to drive the market sharply higher on the session with June cattle closing all the way back above Friday's close,” the Hightower Report said. “…With cash trading near $119 or above for the last two weeks, June cattle looks cheap.”
“July hogs closed sharply lower as the rally to yesterday's high failed to attract new buying interest,” the Hightower Report said. “The stiff premium of futures to the cash market is seen as a limiting factor on the upside. Iowa/southern Minnesota weights for the week ending May 29 came in at 283.1 pounds, down from 283.5 pounds last week and 291 pounds a year ago.”