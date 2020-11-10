The vaccine news is very bullish for 2021 demand, but the cattle market still faces some short-term supply issues and restaurant and travel industry demand will not emerge until 2021, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Likewise, the short-term trend in cash news remains somewhat supportive for pork and while the vaccine news is bullish longer-term, the market is unlikely to see much in the way of impact this year, The Hightower Report said this morning.
“The market got excited about the potential release of a well-tested COVID-19 vaccine,” said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That excitement led a live cattle rally of 2% to 2.92% on Monday, and feeder cattle futures were also sharply higher, he said.
The announcement of progress on a vaccine takes out some of the risk of future, sustained lockdowns out of the market, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons today.