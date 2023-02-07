People are also reading…
April live cattle markets “continued their move higher yesterday,” Blue Line Futures said. “The rally has brought the RSI to its highest levels since December, which was when it previously made new contract highs. The RSI got up to 69.27 then. Generally speaking, 70 is the line in the sand for being technically overbought.”
“The much higher than normal premium of April hogs to the cash market is difficult to justify,” The Hightower Report said. “Production normally declines in the first quarter from the fourth quarter and this year looks to be a significant increase in production.”