Cattle reach contract highs; hogs drop

With inflation hovering near the highest levels in 40 years, higher-income Americans are turning to Walmart to cut costs on groceries while its lower-income customers swapped out deli meats for less expensive hot dogs and canned tuna, according to AP reporter, Anne D'innocenzio as highlight in Barchart News today.
The outlook for tightening supply of cattle into the fall is seen as a positive force for cattle prices, The Hightower Report said today.
Hog markets remain volatile after yesterday’s selloff taking October hogs down. “The move was dramatic,” The Hightower Report said. The market had gotten technically overbought, and traders remain concerned with about the seasonal tendency for supply to increase into September, The Report said today.