The cattle market was sharply higher today, hitting its highest points since December 16, The Hightower Report said. With strength in the cash market last week, the market has ideas that the basis is more in line with normal basis levels which helps boost speculative buying, they noted.
Hogs caught late buying to help support the market as traders found bargains when the early low hit $74.04, The Hightower Report said. “The market seems to have the supply and demand fundamentals to trade higher into late this month.”