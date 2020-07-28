Cattle were higher after an early dip. “The (cattle) market closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Slaughter has been coming in below last year over the past several weeks, but with large supply of cattle which have been on feedlots for 120 days or more, traders expect production levels to remain high and for slaughter to begin to push well above last year.”
“The (hog) market closed near unchanged,” the Hightower Report said. “While slaughter and pork production levels remain burdensome, a firm tone to the cash markets and higher pork cut-out values have provided underlying support. US pork is considered cheap, the US dollar has fallen significantly in recent weeks and Mexico has even been a more active buyer of US pork.”