“December cattle closed slightly lower on the session and well up from the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “…February cattle closed slightly higher on the session as traders do not believe signals in the beef market so far this week with a strong rally, but fear that the short-term surge in virus cases will hurt demand into the holiday season.”
Hog markets were able to move higher on Friday. “December hogs closed higher on the session and managed to hold yesterday's lows and bounce,” the Hightower Report said. “February hogs pushed down to the lowest level since September 8 and closed sharply higher on the day with an outside day reversal.”