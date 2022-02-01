 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle report indicates tighter supplies

Cattle report indicates tighter supplies

The Cattle Inventory report had lower numbers in all categories which may mean tighter supplies to come, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Buying pushed the market to the highest level since December, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

