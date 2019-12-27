The firming of retail values on beef this week may bring an end to the “strong pullback” seen in those values since November, Stewart-Peterson said. “Additional support is the forecast for a strong winter storm across the northern Plains which could limit movement of cattle in some of those regions,” they said.
The Hightower Report said that short-term technical indicators are a bit overbought but traders waiting for a firmer tone in pork cut-out values to confirm that export demand. A rally to the highest point in November 15 highlighted the day for April hogs, but selling emerged throughout the day.