Cattle reverse, hogs choppy

“The lower close for June cattle after reaching a new contract high on the opening might be considered a bearish technical development,” the Hightower Report said. “August cattle also experienced a key reversal. April cattle closed sharply higher and appears to be chasing the cash market higher. The market is technically overbought and holding a premium to the cash market.”
“The (lean hogs) market experienced some choppy to lower trade early in the session as export news carried a bearish tilt,” the Hightower Report said. “While China's pig heard may not have expanded as much as expected, we continue to believe that the expansion is impressive, and that exports will drop off for the second half of the year.”