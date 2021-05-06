Cattle rise, hogs continue to make highs

“June cattle closed sharply higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade early,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded sharply higher early in the session but continued strength in the corn market has traders nervous that there will be a short-term bulge in beef production if more and more producers move market-ready cattle onto the market.”
“June hogs have posted contract highs for the fourth session in a row and closed just 5 points higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is probing for a short-term peak and futures are trading at a stiff premium to the cash market. Open interest remains very high as fund traders have been active buyers; the market has reacted to some seasonal tightness in supply.”