 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle rise, hogs continue to make highs

Cattle rise, hogs continue to make highs

“June cattle closed sharply higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade early,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded sharply higher early in the session but continued strength in the corn market has traders nervous that there will be a short-term bulge in beef production if more and more producers move market-ready cattle onto the market.”

“June hogs have posted contract highs for the fourth session in a row and closed just 5 points higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is probing for a short-term peak and futures are trading at a stiff premium to the cash market. Open interest remains very high as fund traders have been active buyers; the market has reacted to some seasonal tightness in supply.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash trade is still yet to develop this week but selling pressure hit the front end of the market Monday, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technica…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“Prices are again looking to challenge recent contract highs from Feb in April futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Deferred contracts finish…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Yesterday’s gap higher created contract highs, The Hightower Report said, as the market is trading at levels not seen since August 2014. “Trad…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News