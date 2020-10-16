“Cattle markets are still looking for a short-term bottom, finished lower on Friday,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…The trend the weak has been lower, as the December contract lost 3.975 on the week. The weakness in the market this week was fueled by disappoint cash markets and weak retail values. Cash trade was mostly complete for the week, with little trade on Friday.”
“Hog markets traded lower on Friday, as December hogs were .075 lower to 69.800, and Feb hogs were .475 lower to 70.950,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Friday’s session saw some profit taking and bull spread unwinding going into the weekend. Despite the weakness today, December hogs were 2.675 higher on the week, as the contract challenged the 70.00 level today.”