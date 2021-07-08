 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle see losses, hogs trade in tight range

Cattle see losses, hogs trade in tight range

“August live cattle finished Thursday's trading session with a sizable loss and confirming their break below the three-week consolidation pattern,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded below its 50-day moving average yesterday but closed back above it. It opened slightly higher this morning but quickly moved back below the moving average.”

“August lean hogs kept within a fairly tight range and finished Thursday's trading session with a minimal loss as the market continues consolidate between the June 24 spike low and the July 1 failure at the first retracement of the June 7-24 price collapse,” the Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Traders are nervous about a seasonal increase in supply, and the potential for sluggish consumer pork demand due to the high retail pork price…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Hogs, feeder cattle rise

Hog markets built early strength today before today’s “sizable gain” at the close, The Hightower Report said. “The market appears to have reje…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Live cattle markets broke below the bottom of the three-week consolidation mark on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels since June 11, The H…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News