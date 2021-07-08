Cattle see losses, hogs trade in tight range

“August live cattle finished Thursday's trading session with a sizable loss and confirming their break below the three-week consolidation pattern,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded below its 50-day moving average yesterday but closed back above it. It opened slightly higher this morning but quickly moved back below the moving average.”
“August lean hogs kept within a fairly tight range and finished Thursday's trading session with a minimal loss as the market continues consolidate between the June 24 spike low and the July 1 failure at the first retracement of the June 7-24 price collapse,” the Hightower Report said.