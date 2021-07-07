 Skip to main content
Cattle seeing "sizable losses," hogs slide Wednesday

“August live cattle broke below the bottom of its three-week consolidation this morning and traded to its lowest level since June 14 before finishing Wednesday's trading session with a sizable loss,” the Hightower Report said. “This is despite a recovery in boxed beef prices yesterday and today.”

Hogs moved lower on Wednesday after a higher start to the day. “August lean hogs traded higher this morning following yesterday's bounce after a selloff earlier in the session, but fell back on the defensive and finished Wednesday's trading session with a sizable loss,” the Hightower Report said.

