Michael Seery of Seery Futures said he is bullish on cattle and “is looking at a possible bullish position in the coming weeks ahead.” However, he noted that at the current time, charts are “terrible, as prices have rallied over 600 points over the last week or so.”
Despite “strong selling pressure” on the front months, lean hogs did see gains in deferred contracts, Stewart-Peterson said. “Bear spreading was the focus of the market selling front-month futures, but this was triggered by more defensive near-term fundamentals.