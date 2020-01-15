The cattle market “appears set up for a corrective break,” The Hightower Report said going into Wednesday trade. “Futures hold a premium to the cash market and a turn up in the beef market leaves hope that cash cattle can trade higher in the weeks ahead.”
“China clearly has the demand for pork,” The Hightower Report said, and they noted that the U.S. has the recent production to fill that need. “The U.S. share of the China import needs should increase in 2020 and China import needs look to increase to at least 3 mmt and maybe 4 mln for all of 2020.”