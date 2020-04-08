June cattle closed sharply higher in today’s session, but gave up much of the early highs. The Hightower Report says “technical indicators are still quite oversold, and traders see the rally in the stock market as an indication that conditions might turn back closer to normal sooner that the market had anticipated.”
Hightower says daily momentum studies on lean hog prices “are on the rise from low levels, and should accelerate and move higher.” Pork cutout values were down sharply during today’s session.