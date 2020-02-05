The cattle trade is seeing “positive technical development,” according to The Hightower Report, but added that traders expected more of a rally than what occurred in yesterday’s action. “While packer margins are strong, beef prices have been sloppy this past week,” they said.
Pork, meanwhile, is seeing cutout values reach lows not seen since March of 2019, The Hightower Report said. “Until pork prices stabilize and turn up, traders see the burdensome short-term U.S. supply as a key bearish force.”