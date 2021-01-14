Cattle showing strength in deferred contracts

Cattle calls are showing weakness in the front months, but trading at contract-highs in the deferred contracts as markets deal with high feed costs, Total Farm Marketing said. “The premium of Feb live cattle to cash is seen weighing on the front month, particularly with this week’s cash market influence by packers working the prices lower.”
The February hogs contract is still at a premium to the cash market as traders “appear less optimistic about China import demand as the year progresses,” The Hightower report said. “However, short-term demand seems to have helped support he market,” they noted.