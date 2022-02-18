Cattle slaughter numbers looking good

The best news for this past week is the slaughter volume, according to The Cattle Report. The nation’s beef plants killed 659,000 head, the largest slaughter of the year and 20,000 more than the previous week and 53,000 more than last year. Some of the additional cattle are cows that continue to exceed prior year by 10% despite higher prices. Liquidation has not ended.
April hogs closed sharply higher on the session Thursday, posting a new contract high, according to The Hightower Report. The continued strong advance in pork values has traders believing that the uptrend in the cash market will continue.