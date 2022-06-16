 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle slide, hogs find way up

Cattle markets were down, with weekly US beef exports at their lowest since April 28. “August cattle closed lower on the day with an inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk of the overbought condition after the surge higher yesterday plus weakness in the stock market helped to pressure. In addition, the setback in the beef market added to the negative tone.”

“July hogs traded lower early in the session and the market closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since June 8. The lean index bounced to 108.57 today and that may have helped support. In addition, traders see high temperatures in the Midwest as a reason to suspect lighter hog weights ahead.

