Cattle slide, hogs rise

“August cattle closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since June 1,” the Hightower Report said. “The market recovered to close well up from the lows. The market has already given back all of the gains from the surge higher in the middle of last week.”
Hogs moved higher to begin the week. “July hogs closed moderately higher with an outside day up,” the Hightower Report. “The early selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since May 16. Weakness in outside markets helped to pressure the market, and weakness in the cattle market added to the bearish tone.”