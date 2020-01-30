Tomorrow will mark the release of the Cattle report, released bi-annually. “The report may confirm an end to six straight years of expansion in the industry,” Allendale said. They note that expectations are for All Cattle and Calves to be 0.5% below last year, beef cows to see a 0.6% decline and the 2019 calf crop to drop by 0.2%.
It’s generally assumed that China is setting aside the Phase 1 trade agreement for the moment, as they deal with the coronavirus, The Hightower Report said. That leaves a lot of uncertainty in the lean hog market, but once the disease is under control, “China will emerge as a major buyer of U.S. pork,” they said.