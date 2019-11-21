Ahead of tomorrow’s Cattle-on-Feed report, there is some position squaring going on among traders, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. He said cash prices are starting to “stall out,” but noted the February futures hold a premium right now.
Good export sales gave a boost to lean hog trading early on today, but the market managed to close “sharply down” from the highs today, The Hightower Report said. The market is seeing support from higher cut-out values from yesterday, and thoughts that the market is extremely oversold.