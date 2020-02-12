The fed cattle market remains extremely oversold, says The Hightower Report. “There is some hope that the coronavirus will slow the spreading and eventually be eliminated by April,” they said. Hightower added as long as domestic travel and restaurant traffic remains strong, the market could see even better demand ahead.
USDA increased domestic pork production for every quarter of 2020 in its latest report. Stewart-Peterson says while that is bearish news, “the drop in production from the first to second quarter has now increased to 415 million pounds, the biggest drop since 2008.”