Cattle still finding contract highs

"June cattle closed higher on the day and the buying pushed the market up to new contract highs for the fourth session in a row,” the Hightower Report said. “It was an outside day up and the buying pushed the market up to a new contract high. News that cash cattle traded up to $121 this week has added to the positive tone.”
The hog market continued to show strength. “The market remains in a strong uptrend with June hogs closing sharply higher to new contract highs,” the Hightower Report said. “August hogs closed sharply higher but did not reached new highs while October and December hogs closed higher and into new contract highs.”