Cattle surges on strong margins

“June cattle opened moderately higher on the day and closed sharply higher on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying has pushed the market up to the highest level since April 21. Ideas that packer margins are so strong that the cash market will hold a steady/firm tone for the next several weeks has helped to support as June was still looking cheap to the cash.”
“August hogs closed moderately lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to a 4-day low,” the Hightower Report said. “More importantly, the follow-through selling helps confirm Friday's key reversal. Technical indicators remain extremely overdone and China pig prices are on a steep decline this year.”