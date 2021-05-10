 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle surges on strong margins

Cattle surges on strong margins

“June cattle opened moderately higher on the day and closed sharply higher on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying has pushed the market up to the highest level since April 21. Ideas that packer margins are so strong that the cash market will hold a steady/firm tone for the next several weeks has helped to support as June was still looking cheap to the cash.”

“August hogs closed moderately lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to a 4-day low,” the Hightower Report said. “More importantly, the follow-through selling helps confirm Friday's key reversal. Technical indicators remain extremely overdone and China pig prices are on a steep decline this year.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News