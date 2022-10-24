Cattle surges to contract high

People are also reading…
“December cattle closed sharply higher on the session and into new contract highs,” the Hightower Report said. “In just seven trading sessions, market is up 4.7% and the move to new contract highs leaves 154.77 as next technical target. While beef production has been higher than a year ago for the past two weeks, beef prices and cash markets have move significantly higher.”
“December hogs closed moderately lower on the day with a quiet inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market was under pressure as pork product prices fell sharply on Friday, and the market is technically overbought. China's third quarter pork production reached 12.11 mln tonnes, up by less than 1% from the previous year.”