Cattle surges to contract high

“December cattle closed sharply higher on the session and into new contract highs,” the Hightower Report said. “In just seven trading sessions, market is up 4.7% and the move to new contract highs leaves 154.77 as next technical target. While beef production has been higher than a year ago for the past two weeks, beef prices and cash markets have move significantly higher.”

“December hogs closed moderately lower on the day with a quiet inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market was under pressure as pork product prices fell sharply on Friday, and the market is technically overbought. China's third quarter pork production reached 12.11 mln tonnes, up by less than 1% from the previous year.”

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Lean hogs

The USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 490,000 head yesterday. This brings the total for the week so far to 981,000 head, up from 977,000…

Lean hogs

A pullback in pork and cash markets the upside may be limited, The Hightower Report said. “Collapsing open interest suggests that the discount…

Lean hogs

While hogs were higher on Thursday, following four consecutive up days, December hogs cooled somewhat yesterday, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Cattle

Slaughter volumes for this past week were 660,000 head, down 4,000 head from the previous week but up 13,000 head from the same week last year…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Beef trending up, pork uncertain

With strong cash and beef markets at a time when beef production is still running ahead of last year, the short-term cash news is supportive, …

