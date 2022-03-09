 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle to experience ‘limited’ upside

Cattle to experience 'limited' upside

April cattle have seen an impressive recovery bounce off of Friday’s low, but the upside appears limited as the market faces potential sluggish demand and also a drop in demand in the U.S., according to The Hightower Report.

