June cattle are trading at a discount to the cash market in a period of declining supply and this could support the market and leaves the impression that “the market just looks too cheap,” The Hightower Report said today.
There is still no technical sign of a short-term low for hogs, The Hightower Report said today. “April hogs closed lower on the session yesterday and has closed lower in 6 of the past 7 trading days, and the market has taken out the previous day's low for the sixth session in a row,” the Report said.