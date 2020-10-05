“December cattle traded moderately higher on the session but failed to push over first good resistance at 112.65 and the market pulled back off of the highs but still closed higher,” the Hightower Report said. “Supportive outside market forces such as the weaker dollar and a surge higher in the stock market were factors to support the early solid gains.”
“December hogs traded lower for much of the session but a surge higher in pork cut-out values at mid-session helped to support the higher close,” the Hightower Report said. “The sharp drop in pork cut-out values on Friday helped to give back most of the gains for the week and this provided some selling pressures.”