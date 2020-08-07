“October cattle traded moderately higher on the session into the midday, but closed moderately lower on the day and it was the lowest close since July 29,” the Hightower Report said. “Technical traders were active sellers early, but a jump in hog prices and a firm tone to boxed beef cut-out values helped to support.”
“October hogs closed sharply higher on the session but well off of the high,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying helped push the market up to the highest level since July 17. Ham prices have surge higher in the last couple of days and this helped support higher pork values and more demand from packers to hold live inventory.”