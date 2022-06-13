Cattle traders ponder holding inventory

The cost of holding cattle an extra week or extra several weeks is being carefully weighed by cattle owners who calculate the cost of adding pounds may be twice the selling price of the cattle, according to The Cattle Report. In the North this concern is causing many farmer feeders to opt to sell the cattle early and sell the corn intended to take the cattle to normal finishing weights. The result is declining grading and weights.
Pork bellies seem to have stabilized, according to The Hightower Report. Many traders see seasonal demand as strong. July hogs closed higher on Friday, but well off their early highs. The short-term fundamentals still look negative, but the market is oversold enough that there may be a short-term technical recovery bounce.