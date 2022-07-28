 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle traders stay patient, hog market appears strong

People are also reading…

New buyers in the cattle market might wait “for a more significant correction” before getting active, The Hightower Report said. “The longer-term supply fundamentals are bullish but the market is overbought and the premium too wide, especially is there is a short-term bulge in production.”

Hogs, despite their recent strength, are still trading at a “big discount to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “With cutout values near 13-month highs, it may be difficult to assume that a major top is in place.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eyes on big cattle report today

Retail pork values and demand are overall strong, as retail pork values are at their highest prices since last August, Total Farm Marketing sa…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Traders await this afternoon’s USDA Cattle Inventory and On Feed reports. “The data should still reflect a tightening cattle supply,” Total Fa…

More heat pressure on livestock

Reports of huge death loss from Kansas during June due to excessive heat is fresh on traders' minds as excessive heat looks to return in the A…

Lean hogs

Hog markets are already trading at a “big discount” to the cash market, The Hightower Report said. “It may be difficult to assume that a top i…

August hogs continue rising

"August cattle closed near unchanged after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “Strong Packer margins plus a recent firm t…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News