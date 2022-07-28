Cattle traders stay patient, hog market appears strong

People are also reading…
New buyers in the cattle market might wait “for a more significant correction” before getting active, The Hightower Report said. “The longer-term supply fundamentals are bullish but the market is overbought and the premium too wide, especially is there is a short-term bulge in production.”
Hogs, despite their recent strength, are still trading at a “big discount to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “With cutout values near 13-month highs, it may be difficult to assume that a major top is in place.”