 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle trading wtih positive technical action

Cattle trading wtih positive technical action

Cattle markets bounced off technical support yesterday, a “positive technical development,” The Hightower Report said. “Traders will need to see some stability on beef prices to expect a near-term low.”

There has been “impressive technical action” in the hog market, The Hightower Report said, as the cash basis is beginning to narrow. “While the technical action is impressive, and the pork cutout rally is supportive, the upside may be limited if slaughter begins to come in closer to expectations.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog weights continue to drop, The Hightower Report said, but the continued pressure of last week’s “sweeping reversal” is pushing the market lower.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Technically, the August hog contract is trying to build a bearish formation, “which if realized, could lead to another run to the downside and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Live cattle markets broke below the bottom of the three-week consolidation mark on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels since June 11, The H…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News