Cattle trading wtih positive technical action

Cattle markets bounced off technical support yesterday, a “positive technical development,” The Hightower Report said. “Traders will need to see some stability on beef prices to expect a near-term low.”
There has been “impressive technical action” in the hog market, The Hightower Report said, as the cash basis is beginning to narrow. “While the technical action is impressive, and the pork cutout rally is supportive, the upside may be limited if slaughter begins to come in closer to expectations.”