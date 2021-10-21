 Skip to main content
Cattle trend higher, but market premium looms

Short-term trends remain higher in cattle markets on a firm cash market and lower weights than last year, The Hightower Report said. However, the market is still at a $15 premium to the cash market and the reason is “still hard to find as fourth quarter production looks to come in near 20 million points above the third quarter.” Typically, production is 200 mln pounds lower.

Yesterday’s rally still led to a lower close, The Hightower Report said, as the hog market closed at its lowest point in a month. “Short-term weakness in cash markets, the lowest pork values since March and news of increasing weights well above the five-year average and even above last year helped to pressure.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Hogs are called steady to lower on follow-through from Tuesday’s triple-digit losses as the weak cash tone keeps pressure on the market, said …

USDA’s estimate for the week’s FI hog slaughter is 1.904 million head through Thursday. That is 8,000 head above last week’s pace but down 36,…

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as December live cattle re-challenge the $130 price level after finishing last week at the top of t…

