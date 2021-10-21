Cattle trend higher, but market premium looms

Short-term trends remain higher in cattle markets on a firm cash market and lower weights than last year, The Hightower Report said. However, the market is still at a $15 premium to the cash market and the reason is “still hard to find as fourth quarter production looks to come in near 20 million points above the third quarter.” Typically, production is 200 mln pounds lower.
Yesterday’s rally still led to a lower close, The Hightower Report said, as the hog market closed at its lowest point in a month. “Short-term weakness in cash markets, the lowest pork values since March and news of increasing weights well above the five-year average and even above last year helped to pressure.”