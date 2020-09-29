The cattle market seems to have the longer-term fundamentals to trade lower into October, “but the short-term news remains supportive enough to hold the market in a minor uptrend,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
In the short run, hog futures are at a big discount to the cash market, and pork cut-out values are at the highest level since May. “This could keep the short-term trend up,” The Hightower Report said.
“In the long run, it appears that China will continue to expand pork production rapidly and that their imports will decline into 2021. China is already the largest customer for U.S. pork exports for 2020, so the U.S. will likely be in a position to have to absorb additional domestic pork supply next year,” The Hightower Report said.