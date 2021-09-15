Cattle unchanged, hogs higher

“October cattle closed near unchanged after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “It was an inside trading session as the market is attempting to absorb some of the two-day bounce. Talk of the oversold condition of the market helped to support on a minor pullback, and weakness in the beef market recently has helped to limit the advance.”
“October hogs closed sharply higher on the day and traded well above yesterday's highs,” the Hightower Report said. “Higher pork values late yesterday was enough to spark aggressive short covering as the steep discount of futures to the cash market has traders quick to move to the sidelines on minor supportive news.”