“December cattle closed sharply higher on the day and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since Aug. 20,” the Hightower Report said. “While the restaurant reopening's have been slow, the beef market has remained fairly constant and traders still see relatively tight near term supply.”
“December hogs closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “While December hogs traded as low as 61.57, the lean index is trading at 75.42 today, and this leaves December at a huge discount to the cash market. The firm tone to the cash market and the recent strength and pork cut-out values has helped to support.”