Cattle upside 'limited,' hogs appear bullish

People are also reading…
Upside in cattle markets “seems limited” with the threat of a boost in beef production, The Hightower Report said. “The continued uptrend in the beef market has helped support, but this is clashing with fears that the intense heat could spark increased slaughter over the near term.”
Technical action for the hog market is bullish, and the market appears to want to test the April and March highs, The Hightower Report said. “Buying has pushed the market up to its highest point since April 26.”