Cattle volatile on Thursday, hogs bearish

“August cattle closed higher on the session after volatile and two-sided trade as the market experienced the highest close since June 16,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in the hog market and continued downtrend and beef prices helped to pressure early. A slightly weaker trend to the cash markets this week added to the negative tone.”
“The chart pattern is bearish as August hogs turned down from the initial key resistance level of 105.67,” the Hightower Report said. “This is a bearish technical development. Export sales were decent but China has been a major buyer for much of this year and represented the fifth largest buyer this week which is disappointing to some of the bulls.”