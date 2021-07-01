 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle volatile on Thursday, hogs bearish

Cattle volatile on Thursday, hogs bearish

“August cattle closed higher on the session after volatile and two-sided trade as the market experienced the highest close since June 16,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in the hog market and continued downtrend and beef prices helped to pressure early. A slightly weaker trend to the cash markets this week added to the negative tone.”

“The chart pattern is bearish as August hogs turned down from the initial key resistance level of 105.67,” the Hightower Report said. “This is a bearish technical development. Export sales were decent but China has been a major buyer for much of this year and represented the fifth largest buyer this week which is disappointing to some of the bulls.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“While beef was down sharply on the week, beef prices remain at the highest level on record for this time of year, and up sharply from the las…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News