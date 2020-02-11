April cattle contracts “look vulnerable to some additional long liquidation selling,” The Hightower Report said, as there is no sign of strength in the beef market. The market continues to be oversold, but traders can’t seem to shake the pressure of the long liquidation trend amidst uncertain demand.
The hog market “is probing for a short term low” at the moment, The Hightower Report said. Production continues to weight on the markets, despite Chinese prices continuing to rise “mainly from the inability of buyers to get product to their location,” The Hightower Report said.