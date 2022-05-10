 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

  • Updated

“The market traded sharply lower early in the day and pushed all the way down to the lowest level since March 4 before finding support,” The Hightower Report said.

Packer margins are staying strong and beef prices continue to stabilize, The Hightower Report said. Improving pasture conditions and a slowing flow of market ready cattle, are supporting the cash markets.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.94%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.76%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.21%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.06% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.58%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.

People are also reading…

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 29 cents (0.19%), and June gasoline is down 0.27%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meat prices soar in March

The monthly meat price spread data for March showed retail beef prices remain elevated while pork and chicken retail prices hit record levels,…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean Hogs

The hog market is called steady to lower as June futures test 200-day moving average support. A classic head and shoulders topping formation h…

Lean Hogs

Lean hogs fell into the weekend as Friday’s triple-digit losses left the week red, said Alan Brugler of Barchart. Pork cutout futures also fad…

Hog markets expected to rise

The technical picture on deferred contracts “looks more friendly” in the hog market, as demand issues and a choppy cash market affect the near…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Livestock markets drop into weekend

Hog futures are showing “strength again,” but slipped going into the weekend, Total Farm Marketing said. The market “appears to have more upsi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News