Cattle finding footing to open week

Cattle finding footing to open week

Cattle calls are “steady to firmer” after a good start to the week, Total Farm Marketing said. The market worked off early session selling to finish near session highs in overall mixed traded. “We look for a steady to higher cash trade, but the packers seem to still have the leverage,” they said.

Bullish technicals in the hog market “suggests tests of April highs,” The Hightower Report said. However, with pork cutout values struggling, hitting a one-month low, the near-term action will be telling.

